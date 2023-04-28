Victim’s mother, DNA specialists testify on Day 5 of the trial for the murder of Kaitlyn Toler

Trial day 5 for the murder of Kaitlyn Toler
Trial day 5 for the murder of Kaitlyn Toler(Taylor Hankins)
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The final day of week one for the trial of Michael Pennington , accused of murdering Kaitlyn Toler, saw Toler’s mother and DNA experts take the witness stand.

The first witness to testify today was an Eddie Fanning, former neighbor of Michael Pennington. Fanning told the jury he observed Pennington burning something in his backyard with a foul odor the night of April 5th- a former fire fighter- Fanning testified he had never smelt anything like it or witnessed Pennington burning anything in his yard for the year they had been neighbors.\

This was followed by an emotional testimony by Mary Toler- Kaitlyn Toler’s mother. She testified that Pennington had been in Kaitlyn’s life since she was ten years old. Mary last saw her daughter the morning of March 30th- telling the jury that the clothes Kaitlyn was wearing that day was the same outfit in her autopsy photos. She also testified that Kaitlyn had threatened to turn Pennington in to probation if he ever stole from her.

The final two witnesses were scientists who conducted DNA analysis on evidence sent to them by Bluefield PD. They testified that the smear that luminal lit up in Pennington’s basement was most likely Kaitlyn Toler’s. A hair that allegedly came from the rachet straps that Pennington borrowed from his cousin was shown to have come from Kaitlyn or anyone else on her maternal side.

There are four witnesses left for the prosecution- testimony will resume Monday.

