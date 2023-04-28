Showers/storms will temporarily wind down into Saturday

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll continue to see a few more showers and t-storms tonight as low pressure still makes its way through the region. The severe weather risk has dropped, but some isolated heavy downpours will still be possible tonight. After midnight, showers should wind down a lot more.

TOMORROW

Saturday will be mainly dry, with just lots of lingering cloud cover. We’ll still be seasonable, with highs in the 60s and low 70s. We could see a stray shower or two here or there, but a better shot at rain will come Saturday night-Sunday as another low-pressure system heads our way.

Futurecast

We’ll end the weekend on a wet note. Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s and low 60s, and by Sunday night, cooler air will be moving in behind a departing front, so low temps will hit the 30s.

COOL INTO MAY!

It will be a cool and unsettled start to May into early next week...

