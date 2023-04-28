Showers/storms will temporarily wind down into Saturday

Widespread rain will come again on Sunday
CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll continue to see a few more showers and t-storms tonight as low pressure still makes its way through the region. The severe weather risk has dropped, but some isolated heavy downpours will still be possible tonight. After midnight, showers should wind down a lot more.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will be mainly dry, with just lots of lingering cloud cover. We’ll still be seasonable, with highs in the 60s and low 70s. We could see a stray shower or two here or there, but a better shot at rain will come Saturday night-Sunday as another low-pressure system heads our way.

Futurecast
Futurecast(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll end the weekend on a wet note. Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s and low 60s, and by Sunday night, cooler air will be moving in behind a departing front, so low temps will hit the 30s.

COOL INTO MAY!
COOL INTO MAY!(WVVA WEATHER)

It will be a cool and unsettled start to May into early next week...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new business in Raleigh County is offering the region’s first cage-free boarding and daycare...
New doggy daycare and boarding business opens in Crab Orchard
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Deputies in Jefferson Parish are investigating the death of a child in Harahan on Wed., April 26.
Woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Bargain Binz-N-More in Princeton
Bargain Binz-N-More to host grand opening ceremony
Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine
Crew wraps in Beckley after 10-day filming stint

Latest News

Full video forecast (4/28/2023)
Full video forecast (4/28/2023)
Full Forecast (4/28)
Full Forecast (4/28)
Our region is under a Marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather this afternoon/evening.
An unsettled end to the week
Full video forecast (4-28-2023)
Full video forecast (4-28-2023)