Richlands police searching for missing girl

Abbigail Nicole Young
Abbigail Nicole Young(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Richlands Police Department is searching for Abbigail Nicole Young.

Young was reported missing April 25, and according to a post from the RPD, she is possibly suffering from mental illness.

They did not release any information relating to her last known whereabouts, her age, or where she is from.

Keep following WVVA for more information.

