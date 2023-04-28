Richlands police searching for missing girl

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Richlands Police Department is searching for Abbigail Nicole Young.

Young was reported missing April 25, and according to a post from the RPD, she is possibly suffering from mental illness.

They did not release any information relating to her last known whereabouts, her age, or where she is from.

