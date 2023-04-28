Radford University Board of Visitors approves tuition increase

(Will Thomas)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford University Board of Visitors voted on tuition and fees for the 2023-2024 academic year on Friday.

Tuition will rise by 3% for undergraduate and graduate students at all locations, including Radford University Carilion in Roanoke, according to the board. There will also be an increase to auxiliary operations fees, including revised room and board costs.

The tuition increase applies to both in-state and out-of-state students. However, board members noted the decision may be revisited depending on the outcome of an approved state budget.

“This was neither a quick or easy decision. For the fiscal health of the university, and to continue delivering a high quality of service to our students, this move was necessary,” Rector Deb McMahon said.

A budget overview and public comment session was hosted by the Board of Visitors on April 14, while written comments were received through April 25. More information about the updated budget can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new business in Raleigh County is offering the region’s first cage-free boarding and daycare...
New doggy daycare and boarding business opens in Crab Orchard
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Deputies in Jefferson Parish are investigating the death of a child in Harahan on Wed., April 26.
Woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Bargain Binz-N-More in Princeton
Bargain Binz-N-More to host grand opening ceremony
Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine
Crew wraps in Beckley after 10-day filming stint

Latest News

The private school is located in Cedar Bluff, Va.
Main Street School holding open house
Black History in the Two Virginias' Revisited @ Noon
Black History in the Two Virginias Revisited @ Noon
Concord University Prom Package
Concord University teams up with MCPS to increase FASFA participation
Electric Bus in Mercer County
Mercer County among school systems testing out electric school buses
Footloose
Kick off your Sunday shoes as BHS’ theatre department performs ‘Footloose’