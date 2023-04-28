One dead in W.Va. Turnpike crash; roadway closed in both directions

Traffic is backed up on the West Virginia Turnpike after a deadly crash in the Chelyan area of...
Traffic is backed up on the West Virginia Turnpike after a deadly crash in the Chelyan area of Kanawha County.(WV 511)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Turnpike is closed Friday evening in both direction after a deadly multi-vehicle crash that included a tractor-trailer, Metro County 911 dispatchers say.

They say one person has died and four others were taken to the hospital. It is unknown how many other vehicles were involved.

The crash was reported before 4:30 p.m. at the 83.5-mile marker before the tollbooth on the southbound side. That is in the Cabin Creek area.

As of 5:45 p.m., one southbound lane was open.

According to Metro 911, the crash is causing another road closure. The agency says that Cabin Creek Road at MacCorkle Ave SE at the Turnpike overpass will be closed in both directions due to a fuel spill from the turnpike accident. In addition, state DOH crews will have the entrance ramp to I-77 South shut down at the Chelyan Bridge.

Metro 911 also reports that Paint Creek Road and state Route 61 will be used as traffic diversion routes until the Turnpike and Cabin Creek Road reopen.

West Virginia State Police troopers are handling the investigation.

