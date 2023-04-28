New Raleigh County Superintendent of Schools named

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Board of Education has elected a new Superintendent.

Dr. Serena Starcher was elected by a vote of 3-2 on Friday to take over the role following the retirement of Dr. David Price on July 1, 2023.

Dr. Starcher has extensive experience in the board office, having served seven years as Deputy Superintendent. Prior to her hiring in Raleigh County, she was the Superintendent of Schools in Fayette County.

Rick Snuffer was among the three board members who voted in Dr. Starcher’s favor. “It was a tough decision. We weighed a lot. But at the end of the day, Dr. Starcher rose to the top of the list of choices.”

In an interview with WVVA News following the announcement, Dr. Starcher said her hopes are to bring the nay-sayers on board, building bridges with families who have left the school system.

“We’ve lost a good number of students to home school, alternative programs, the Hope scholarship program and I really hope to work with those students to bring them back into the school system.”

Those who voted in favor of Dr. Starcher said it was her extensive experience that set her application apart, whether it be from her oversight responsibilities at the board office to her impressive role in building new schools.

She said there is a lot of amazing work already underway in Raleigh County schools. Moving forward, she’d like to utilize a professional public relations firm to help highlight that work.

“If we don’t tell our story, someone else will tell it for us. And I really want to focus on that as we move forward.”

