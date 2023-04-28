New family court judge sworn-in for Raleigh, Wyoming, and Summers Counties

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -A new family court judge was sworn-in on Friday to serve Raleigh, Wyoming, and Summers counties.

Leigh Lefler will start in the position on Monday. She was appointed by Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, following the resignation of Lou Ellen Goldston last month.

Lefler brings to the table extensive experience addressing the child welfare crisis, from her time serving as a local attorney and Guardian ad litem to more recently, as a Raleigh County prosecutor.

Through her role in the prosecutor’s office, she is credited with helping launch the first ever Family Treatment Court in Raleigh County, which aims to help struggling families stay together with the support of additional resources.

Before she was sworn-in on Friday, Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick described Lefler as the go-to person to help in extremely difficult child abuse and neglect cases. “She is well qualified. She is experienced. And she has the know-how for this position.”

As judge, Lefler said she hopes to bring to the table an open mind. “I hope to listen to people and truly hear where they are coming from. And of course, make sure people are being justly heard while they are in the courtroom.”

She said her passion for helping families and children started while working at the WVU Law Clinic, where she had the opportunity to work one-on-one with families to help resolve problems.

In her spare time, Lefler serves on the Beckley Performing Arts Board of Directors and as a volunteer with Beckley Dance Theatre.

Her husband, Chris Lefler, is also an attorney and Raleigh County prosecutor.

