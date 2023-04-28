Mercer County convicted on sexual assault, incest charges

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tyler Christian Farley, 20, of Mercer County plead guilty to four of five sexual related charges.

Farley was initially indicted on one count of sexual assault in the first degree, two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, one count of incest, and one count of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust to a child.

According to the indictment of Farley, four of the five charges related to one victim while one charge relates to a second victim. The abuse and assault allegedly spans the time period of December 1, 2020 until January 31, 2022, but the Grand Jury did not know the exact dates.

The victims were both under the age of 12 while Farley was 17 in the span of the dates known to the Grand Jury.

Farley plead guilty on April 20 and is currently awaiting sentencing where he is facing up to 16 years in prison according to Prosecuting Attorney for Mercer County Brian Cochran.

