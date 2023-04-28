Mercer County convicted on sexual assault, incest charges

Court Generic
Court Generic(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tyler Christian Farley, 20, of Mercer County plead guilty to four of five sexual related charges.

Farley was initially indicted on one count of sexual assault in the first degree, two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, one count of incest, and one count of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust to a child.

According to the indictment of Farley, four of the five charges related to one victim while one charge relates to a second victim. The abuse and assault allegedly spans the time period of December 1, 2020 until January 31, 2022, but the Grand Jury did not know the exact dates.

The victims were both under the age of 12 while Farley was 17 in the span of the dates known to the Grand Jury.

Farley plead guilty on April 20 and is currently awaiting sentencing where he is facing up to 16 years in prison according to Prosecuting Attorney for Mercer County Brian Cochran.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new business in Raleigh County is offering the region’s first cage-free boarding and daycare...
New doggy daycare and boarding business opens in Crab Orchard
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Deputies in Jefferson Parish are investigating the death of a child in Harahan on Wed., April 26.
Woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine
Crew wraps in Beckley after 10-day filming stint
Bargain Binz-N-More in Princeton
Bargain Binz-N-More to host grand opening ceremony

Latest News

Abbigail Nicole Young
Richlands police searching for missing girl
Alpha Delta Nu National Honor Society Chapter has been established at Bluefield State...
BSU establishes associate degree Nursing Society Chapter
Kenneth Allen Stout
UPDATE: U.S. Marshals search for man in relation to Beartown Murder
Foundation Fitness is located in Bluefield, Virginia.
In Focus Preview: Getting in Shape at Foundations Fitness