‘Good Burger 2′ looking to cast extras; filming in May

Stars of the original “Good Burger” movie Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will be reprising...
Stars of the original “Good Burger” movie Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will be reprising their roles of Dexter and Ed.(Paramount Pictures)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Filmmakers are looking for extras for “Good Burger 2,” the sequel to the 1997 Nickelodeon comedy.

“Good Burger 2″ will begin filming in Rhode Island in mid-May.

Rhode Island Film confirmed in a Facebook post on Monday that the movie is looking to cast actors and extras. You can apply online here.

Stars of the original “Good Burger” movie Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will be reprising their roles of Dexter and Ed. The actors confirmed in March on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon that a sequel is in the works.

“Good Burger 2″ does not have a release date, but it is planned to be released on Paramount+.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new business in Raleigh County is offering the region’s first cage-free boarding and daycare...
New doggy daycare and boarding business opens in Crab Orchard
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Deputies in Jefferson Parish are investigating the death of a child in Harahan on Wed., April 26.
Woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Bargain Binz-N-More in Princeton
Bargain Binz-N-More to host grand opening ceremony
Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine
Crew wraps in Beckley after 10-day filming stint

Latest News

Tributes hang on a fence outside of Club Q Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo....
Colorado governor signs 4 gun control bills after massacre
FILE - A traveler looks at a flight board with delays and cancellations at Ronald Reagan...
New report blames airlines for most flight cancellations
Imaging from the automated breast ultrasound system
Clinch Valley Health unveils new way to detect breast cancer
Causeacon, Beckley
5th Annual Causeacon starts in Beckley
Bargain Binz N More
“Bargain Binz N More” holds grand opening