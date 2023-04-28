Former Fayette County law enforcement officer convicted of child sex trafficking and obstruction crimes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Larry Allen Clay Jr., 57, of Fayetteville, has been convicted of sex trafficking a 17-year-old female. The jury found him guilty of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a minor and via coercion, sex trafficking of a minor and via coercion, and two counts of obstruction of justice.

According to U.S. Attorney’s Office, evidence presented at the trial proved that on two separate occasions in June of 2020, while Clay was an employee of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the Chief of Police for the Gauley Bridge Police Department, Clay paid a total of $100 to co-defendant Kristen Naylor-Legg to have sex with the 17-year-old minor.

The minor is a relative of Naylor-Legg.

Clay was in his Gauley Bridge Police uniform during each sexual encounter with the minor. The first incident took place in Fayette County on a rural road while the second encounter took place inside the old Gauley Bridge High School, a location accessible to a limited number of people including the Gauley Bridge Police Department.

Law enforcement was able to retrieve DNA evidence from a discarded washcloth in the room that the encounter took place in at the high school.

Clay tried to encourage Naylor-Legg to lie to law enforcement about the incidents and asked another officer if his criminal complaint could be covered up in September of 2020.

Clay’s trial was four days long, and now, he waits to be sentenced on June 20 where he will face a mandatory minimum of 15 years up to life in prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Naylor-Legg pleaded guilty on September 21, 2021 to conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking. She will be sentenced on May 11 and will face up to life in prison. She will also have to register as a sex offender.

U.S. Attorney Will Thompson commended the victim on her bravery for speaking up on the crimes.

“This defendant was a uniformed police officer, a chief of police, and the young victim had the courage and toughness to come forward and tell the jury about these horrific crimes. She is incredibly brave,” said Thompson. “This prosecution is the result of outstanding investigative teamwork by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the West Virginia State Police and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. I also commend Assistant United States Attorneys Jennifer Rada Herrald and Monica D. Coleman and our trial team for securing guilty verdicts on all four counts in the case.”

