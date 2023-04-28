Clinch Valley Health unveils new way to detect breast cancer

RICHLANDS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Clinch Valley Health has unveiled their new automated breast ultrasound system. It’s a non-invasive piece of technology that will work side by side with mammograms at the hospital. The new system will be especially useful when it comes detecting cancer in women with dense breast tissue.

“Breast density in screening mammograms is the cornerstone for detecting breast cancers for women. So not all women have the same exact breast tissue so about half of the women scanned from mammograms will have what’s called dense breasts. It means their mammograms are extremely white,” said Radiologist, Dr. Vijay Ramakrishnan.

Dr. Ramakrishnan says the whiter a mammogram is the harder it is to detect cancers. He says since the new ultrasound system uses sound waves, this is where it really shines.

“With the combination of the two in women with dense breasts we’re able to detect a lot more cancers. Since we just got the machine here up and running a couple of weeks ago we’ve picked up maybe two or three more breast cancers with it so it’s a powerful technology,” said Dr. Ramakrishnan.

Clinch Valley Health’s CEO says the new technology is life saving. Adding that Clinch Valley is one of a few hospitals in the region with the state of the art machine.

“Breast cancer is still one of the leading cancers out there in the female population. I think with trying to identify that type of cancer early on is very important to the successful treatment of that,” said Peter Mulkey.

Dr. Ramakrishnan says every woman 40 or older should be getting a mammogram every year. He says women with dense breast tissue should request an ultrasound screening.

Dr. Ramakrishnan says Medicare pays 100% for the ultrasound screening and there is currently legislation happening in both Virginia and West Virginia that would mandate coverage for private insurance companies.

