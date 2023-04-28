Child abuse awareness walk at Mercer County courthouse

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -In honor of “child abuse awareness month” social services agencies and child advocates are coming together to memorialize young lives lost to abuse.

That meant a walk around the Mercer County courthouse led by Straley Elementary students. Students also performed several songs on the courthouse steps.

Child advocates and social workers were recognized by the Children’s Home Society, Mercer County Child Protect and DHHR social services.

The event is held annually to spread awareness and teach community members what they can do to help prevent abuse.

Jenna Miller the Director of Children’s Home Society says they want the community to continue to remember the young lives lost and to come to together to advocate for children. “We all memorialize children that we have lost in the past year due to child abuse and neglect. We renew our efforts as a community to make sure we are advocating for and protecting children and promoting the best interest of children in whatever way we can.”

Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer rang the bell in front of the courthouse 69 times in honor of each child lost in 2022 due to child abuse and neglect.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.