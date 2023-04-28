Capito announces nearly $13 million for W.Va. Head Start Projects

FILE: Senator Capito speaks alongside Jane Timken ahead of May 3 elections
FILE: Senator Capito speaks alongside Jane Timken ahead of May 3 elections(Kheron Alston)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced $12,914,643 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for two southern West Virginia community actions organizations.

“This funding from HHS will help strengthen the educational foundation of our youth in southern West Virginia and provide local organizations the resources needed to help our children get ahead,” Ranking Member Capito said. “These programs are an important part in making sure every child in West Virginia has the opportunity to learn, grow, and be successful in the future.”

Individual awards listed below:

  • $7,815,807 – Southwestern Community Action Council, Inc. (Huntington, W.Va.)
  • $5,098,836 – Community Action of South Eastern West Virginia, Inc. (Bluefield, W.Va.)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new business in Raleigh County is offering the region’s first cage-free boarding and daycare...
New doggy daycare and boarding business opens in Crab Orchard
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Deputies in Jefferson Parish are investigating the death of a child in Harahan on Wed., April 26.
Woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine
Crew wraps in Beckley after 10-day filming stint
Bargain Binz-N-More in Princeton
Bargain Binz-N-More to host grand opening ceremony

Latest News

Meet Nevada (left) & Marvel (right) from Second Chance for Cats
Your Furcast @ Noon: Meet Nevada & Marvel
A new family court judge was sworn-in for Raleigh, Wyoming, and Summers counties on Friday.
New family court judge sworn-in for Raleigh, Wyoming, and Summers Counties
A Bluefield, W.Va. man was served the 25,000th meal on Thursday.
Bluefield Union Mission and Bluefield, Va. Rotary Club serve 25,000th meal
Bluefield Union Mission and Bluefield, Va. Rotary Club serve 25,000th meal
Bluefield Union Mission and Bluefield, Va. Rotary Club serve 25,000th meal