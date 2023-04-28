Capito announces nearly $13 million for W.Va. Head Start Projects

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced $12,914,643 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for two southern West Virginia community actions organizations.

“This funding from HHS will help strengthen the educational foundation of our youth in southern West Virginia and provide local organizations the resources needed to help our children get ahead,” Ranking Member Capito said. “These programs are an important part in making sure every child in West Virginia has the opportunity to learn, grow, and be successful in the future.”

Individual awards listed below:

$7,815,807 – Southwestern Community Action Council, Inc. (Huntington, W.Va.)

$5,098,836 – Community Action of South Eastern West Virginia, Inc. (Bluefield, W.Va.)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.