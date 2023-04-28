BSU establishes associate degree Nursing Society Chapter

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State University has been chartered as the Zeta Xi Chapter of the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society, which recognizes academic excellence of students in the study of associate degree Nursing, and the school is one of only three chartered chapter in West Virginia.

“The society encourages the pursuit of advance degrees in the profession of nursing as well as continuing education as a life-long professional responsibility,” noted Sandra Wynn, Director of the Bluefield State University associate degree Nursing Program.

BSU also just held its first induction of students. Inductees include:

Cheyenne Blevins

Emilee Brookman

Miranda Cales

Kaylee Cline

Samantha Coleman

Bailey DeHaven

Amanda Green

Amanda Hatcher

Hannah Hawley

Dessie Hurley

Demi Lester

Amanda Long

Savannah Lowe

Tyler Ostling

Brandi Patterson

Genevie Pedigo

Kailey Sarver

Carah Simpson

Jerica Shiflett

Alexis Sylvester

Taylor Twohig

Candace White

