BSU establishes associate degree Nursing Society Chapter
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State University has been chartered as the Zeta Xi Chapter of the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society, which recognizes academic excellence of students in the study of associate degree Nursing, and the school is one of only three chartered chapter in West Virginia.
“The society encourages the pursuit of advance degrees in the profession of nursing as well as continuing education as a life-long professional responsibility,” noted Sandra Wynn, Director of the Bluefield State University associate degree Nursing Program.
BSU also just held its first induction of students. Inductees include:
Cheyenne Blevins
Emilee Brookman
Miranda Cales
Kaylee Cline
Samantha Coleman
Bailey DeHaven
Amanda Green
Amanda Hatcher
Hannah Hawley
Dessie Hurley
Demi Lester
Amanda Long
Savannah Lowe
Tyler Ostling
Brandi Patterson
Genevie Pedigo
Kailey Sarver
Carah Simpson
Jerica Shiflett
Alexis Sylvester
Taylor Twohig
Candace White
