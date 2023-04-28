BSU establishes associate degree Nursing Society Chapter

Alpha Delta Nu National Honor Society Chapter has been established at Bluefield State...
Alpha Delta Nu National Honor Society Chapter has been established at Bluefield State University. The Honor Society recognizes the academic excellence of students in the study of Associate Degree Nursing.(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State University has been chartered as the Zeta Xi Chapter of the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society, which recognizes academic excellence of students in the study of associate degree Nursing, and the school is one of only three chartered chapter in West Virginia.

“The society encourages the pursuit of advance degrees in the profession of nursing as well as continuing education as a life-long professional responsibility,” noted Sandra Wynn, Director of the Bluefield State University associate degree Nursing Program.

BSU also just held its first induction of students. Inductees include:

Cheyenne Blevins

Emilee Brookman

Miranda Cales

Kaylee Cline

Samantha Coleman

Bailey DeHaven

Amanda Green

Amanda Hatcher

Hannah Hawley

Dessie Hurley

Demi Lester

Amanda Long

Savannah Lowe

Tyler Ostling

Brandi Patterson

Genevie Pedigo

Kailey Sarver

Carah Simpson

Jerica Shiflett

Alexis Sylvester

Taylor Twohig

Candace White

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new business in Raleigh County is offering the region’s first cage-free boarding and daycare...
New doggy daycare and boarding business opens in Crab Orchard
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Deputies in Jefferson Parish are investigating the death of a child in Harahan on Wed., April 26.
Woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine
Crew wraps in Beckley after 10-day filming stint
Bargain Binz-N-More in Princeton
Bargain Binz-N-More to host grand opening ceremony

Latest News

Abbigail Nicole Young
Richlands police searching for missing girl
Court Generic
Mercer County convicted on sexual assault, incest charges
Kenneth Allen Stout
UPDATE: U.S. Marshals search for man in relation to Beartown Murder
Foundation Fitness is located in Bluefield, Virginia.
In Focus Preview: Getting in Shape at Foundations Fitness