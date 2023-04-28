Bluefield Union Mission and Bluefield, Va. Rotary Club serve 25,000th meal

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, W.Va.’s Bluefield Union Mission and the Bluefield, Va. Rotary Club served their 25,000th free meal to the community on Thursday.

The groups set a goal of serving that number more than 20 years ago, back in 2001. Together, they work to provide meals to people in-need in the area -- and they plan to continue giving back after Thursday’s milestone.

