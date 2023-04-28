“Bargain Binz N More” holds grand opening

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - There’s a new business open in Princeton. “Bargain Binz N More” held their grand opening celebration on Friday.

The store’s owner says they have a little bit of everything when it comes to those looking to find a great deal. Items can range from clothing to home goods. The business restocks their bins every Friday and Saturday. They’re open Friday through Tuesday from 9 am to 7 pm.

“Friday is $11 day, Saturday is a $9 day, Sunday is $6 and then Monday is a $4 day and Tuesday is a $1 day. I’m excited to be here and be part of the community. We’re just here to help out,” said owner, Tim Taylor.

“Bargain Binz N More” is located at 1047 Stafford Drive in Princeton.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.