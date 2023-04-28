An unsettled end to the week

Rain and storms are expected at times today
By Collin Rogers
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Rain is exiting our region this morning, and most should dry up throughout the late morning hours. A cold front will pass through our area this afternoon and will give us enough energy for showers and storms to fire up. I’m not going to rule out a few strong/severe storms with gusty winds and heavy rain, but the severe threat is low. Temperatures will be seasonable in the 60s today.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the evening hours before tapering off tonight. Temperatures will stay unseasonably mild tonight in the 50s for most.

A few spotty showers cannot be ruled out on Saturday, otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be a bit warmer in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Steady rain is expected on Sunday as another area of low pressure moves our way. Highs will stay in the upper 50s and low 60s on Sunday afternoon.

Cooler air will filter in behind that system. Temperatures will only top off in the 40s and 50s next Monday and Tuesday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

