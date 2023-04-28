5th Annual Causeacon starts in Beckley

Causeacon, Beckley
Causeacon, Beckley(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - At noon on Friday, April 28, people gathered at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center for the opening of the 5th Annual Causeacon.

The event works as a fundraiser for AWAY, formerly known as the Women’s Resource Center, which works to help local victims and survivors of domestic abuse, sexual assault and more. It is known as Beckley’s first-ever pop culture convention and features an artist alley, video game tournaments and cosplay contests, lip-synch battles and more.

On Friday, WVVA spoke to the event’s coordinator, Desiree Christian, to get a sense of what the weekend is all about.

“We have other charities that are involved as well,” she shared. “So it’s nice to be able to get to give back to the community in an entertaining way and in a fun way.”

Causeacon will return from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 30. Tickets are being sold online and at the door. A weekend pass is $40 online at $45 in-person. Saturday tickets are $25 online and $30 in-person, while tickets for Sunday are $15 online and $20 in-person. Tickets can only be purchased with cash.

Click here to learn more about the weekend event.

