YMCA of Southern WV completes Phase II of revitalization project

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The YMCA of Southern West Virginia has recently completed the second phase of its 1.2 million dollar revitalization project.

Phase II includes a brand new elevator to help those who are handicap, elderly, or simply traveling from one floor to another to navigate the building’s three floors with ease.

“We’re just so happy to be able to offer this amenity to our seniors and our handicap individuals so they have full accessibility to all three floors,” said CEO Jay Rist during an unveiling of the new elevator on Thursday.

The Beckley Area Foundation (BAF) was among several donors that contributed to the project. The organization’s Exec. Dir. Dena Cushman was pleased with the final product.

“It will benefit so many people who use the Y...the seniors but also the families dragging bags along for their kids. It’s just a great benefit and wonderful addition to the Y.”

According to the YMCA’s CEO, Jay Rist, a company called the Interactive Design Group is already hard at work on drawings for the project’s next phase, remodeling the classroom areas of the facility. He said the new developments are all part of the YMCA’s overall mission of keeping families in the area happy and healthy.

“It’s about relationships and coming together as a community to solve the issues that we have. It’s not just one person...you can’t just look to the mayor or city council...it’s the community. That’s what brings people together.”

Later, Rist said the goal is to remodel the basement level locker rooms to make them gender neutral for families getting their kids ready for activities and sports. He said the Y will of course keep their newly remodeled upper level locker rooms for men and women. No start date has been set just yet for that phase of the project.

