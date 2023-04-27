W.Va. Gov. Justice files to run for U.S. Senate

(MGN: Gov. Jim Justice)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has officially filed candidacy paperwork to run for U.S. Senate in 2024.

U.S. Senator from West Virginia, Joe Manchin, is up for reelection in 2024, although he has yet to announce if he will seek to keep his Senate seat.

WVa GOP governor to reveal plans amid Senate run speculation

The paperwork by Gov. Justice shows both filings were dated today - Thursday, April 27.

Justice is scheduled to make an announcement on Thursday evening at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs.

The event is being held on the governor’s 72nd birthday.

A Senate bid by Justice would set up a matchup in the 2024 GOP primary with U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney.

Mooney jumped into the Senate race less than two weeks after winning his fifth term in the House last November.

State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who lost to Manchin in the 2018 general election, has announced he will run for governor next year.

No Democrats have announced a challenge to Manchin.

For more information >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine
Crew wraps in Beckley after 10-day filming stint
Aaron Blake Burkett
Princeton man arrested for sexual abuse
Trial day 3 for the murder of Kaitlyn Toler
Trial day 3 for the murder of Kaitlyn Toler
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Edward King Lamptey Jr.
GRAPHIC: Court documents reveal extent of abuse leading up to 5-year-old’s death

Latest News

Rhododendron Logo
Rhododendron Festival happenings through May
TCCTC State SkillsUSA trip
Seven Tazewell County Career and Technical Center students will advance to National SkillsUSA competition
Alfred Pittman
Beckley PD makes arrest on felon in possession of firearm charge
WVa governor to reveal 2024 plans; Is Manchin in crosshairs?