We’ll be seasonable, but stormy to end the work week

Low pressure heading in our direction will bring unsettled weather to wrap up the work-week. We look to see developing rain through sundown this evening, and rain will continue on and off through the night and into early Friday. Winds will occasionally gust over 20-30 MPH, and isolated heavy downpours looks possible as this system slides in.

We look to see some breaks of sun on Friday afternoon, but we’ll see hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms as well. Temps will still be seasonable, hitting the 60s and low 70s for some.

With the daytime heat, we could have just enough energy for a few strong to severe storms. The main threats with any stronger cells would be gusty winds, heavy rain, and some possible hail.

Rain will fade after sunset Friday, and only a few showers are expected here & there Friday night after midnight and through Saturday. We’ll still hit the 60s and 70s Saturday afternoon.

Another area of low pressure will bring widespread rain in again on Sunday, and it will be a cool start to next week...

