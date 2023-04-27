Unsettled weather returns later today

An area of low pressure will bring more rain our way
By Collin Rogers
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clouds will increase throughout the day, and showers will move into our region late this afternoon/evening. We’ll be seasonable with highs in the 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

Showers will evolve into a steady rain tonight. The rain could be heavy at times so localized flooding issues cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will stay unseasonably mild overnight in the 50s.

A steady rain will begin to taper off tomorrow morning, and we should see a brief break in the rain midday Friday. Some scattered showers and storms will fire up again on Friday afternoon/evening. High temperatures will climb into the 60s Friday afternoon.

Most should get a break from the rain on Saturday before another steady rain arrives on Sunday. Temperatures will climb into the 60s/70s on Saturday, and most will stay in the 60s on Suday.

Some cooler temperatures arrive next week for the first week of May. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

