Tazewell restaurant now under new management.

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -

The Front Porch on Main is now under new management.

Through their new General Manager, Jody Hazewood, business has really turned around, with a whole host of new offerings.

Among them, a more focused menu.

Their lunch selection now revolves around quicker bites, while their dinner menu is more relaxed and entrée driven.

After the retirement of their previous manager, a spot needed to be filled.

Jessica Brown, front of the house manager - “We didn’t actually have anybody to lead the restaurant for about a year. We didn’t have any leadership, so when jody came aboard, he kind of took control of the restaurant, and it’s been really great since then.”

Some of the goals under the new management will be to increase catering offerings and connect further with the community.

The Front Porch on Main is located at 254 Main Street in Tazewell, Virginia.

Their operating hours are from 11 am to 9 pm Wednesday through Saturday, and 11 am to 3 pm on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.