Seven Tazewell County Career and Technical Center students will advance to National SkillsUSA competition

TCCTC State SkillsUSA trip
TCCTC State SkillsUSA trip
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - On April 21 through 23, 32 Tazewell County Career and Technical Center (TCCTC) students competed in the State SkillsUSA Virginia Leadership and Skills Championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The students returned with eight gold medalists, six silver medalists, and five bronze medalists.

According to a release from the Tazewell County Public Schools, 19 of 32 contestants placed in the top three and 29 of the 32 students placed in the top 10 of their events.

Seven TCCTC students are advancing to the National SkillsUSA competitions that will be in Atlanta, Georgia in June. Four instructors will be accompanying the students on the trip. Not all of the first gold medalists attend because some categories are in-state only.

“The hard work and dedication that these competitors displayed proves that TCCTC is leading their students to success in the workplace upon graduation. These state contests not only prepare students in their technical abilities but also in workplace readiness by teaching them soft skills that so many employers are actively looking for when hiring for positions,” said Mrs. Sarah Cooke, TCCTC Lead SkillsUSA Advisor.

To donate to the costs for this trip, you can mail it to TCCTC at 260 Advantage Drive in Tazewell, Virginia 24651, contact Lead SkillsUSA advisor Sarah Cooke at 276-988-2529 ext. 1722, or via email at scooke@tcpsva.org.

