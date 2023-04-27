New doggy daycare and boarding business opens in Crab Orchard

CRAB ORCHARD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new business in Raleigh County is offering the region’s first cage-free boarding and daycare for dogs.

‘Paws n’ Pals Doggy Daycare’ celebrated its grand opening with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce at its new location on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Crab Orchard on Thursday.

The business offers daily rates for those in need of someone to watch their dogs while they are at work, but also overnight options for those traveling out-of-town.

Additionally, the business offers check-in, litter box changes, and feeding services for pet owners who prefer to keep their dogs and cats at home while they are away.

Pet owners themselves, the new owners are looking forward to caring for the public’s pets the way they would their own.

“It all just kind of fell into place. We had a dream and searched for a building and the perfect one fell into our lap. There’s been a lot of preparing every step of the way and we’ve written a lot of notes to see what are the best ideas,” said co-owner Corey Lacey, who owns the business with Jennifer Camarrillo.

Lacey said the business had a lot of support from both the chamber of commerce and the Hive in opening. In fact, the business placed second at the Southern West Virginia Idea Pitch Competition earlier this Spring, receiving a $1,250 reward.

