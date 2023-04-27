“Mud Pig Day” tradition returns to Bluefield University

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -For around half a century, Bluefield University students have been sliding down a hill and jumping in a hole full of mud as part of their “Mud Pig Day” Celebration. The tradition continued Thursday with festivities including inflatables, a mechanical bull, and a climbing tower. There was also a free meal with hamburgers, hot dogs, and an entire roast pig. Students we talked to say they love taking a break from working to take part in this fun – but messy – tradition.

“This is my favorite event of the year because students love to come out. It’s in the midst of finals week, so everybody’s stressed and anxious about finals, and this is a really great event to just let them let loose and have fun before the stress of finals really kicks in,” says Marjorie Hankins, President of the Student Activities Leadership team at Bluefield University.

Students we talked to also say they plan on continuing the tradition by coming back next year as well. The day was also Bluefield University’s Giving Day which helped provide scholarships for some of their students.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.