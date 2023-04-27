Investigators testify on Day 4 of the trial for the murder of Kaitlyn Toler

TAZEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - Three witnesses took the stand Thursday in the fourth day of trial for the murder of Kaitlyn Ann Toler- Micheal Pennington is the accused.

The first was agent Mark Mclanahan who is a special agent crime scene technician with the Virginia State Police.

Mclanahan processed the home that the victim Toler shared with her mother Mary and Mary’s then boyfriend the accused Michael Pennington. In that search he sprayed luminol on the residence’s basement floor which lit up a crescent shaped smear which he swabbed for DNA. Mclanahan also processed Pennington’s car- an Escalade where luminol lit up on the driver’s side mat which was also collected as evidence. He also collected fibers from the trailer that Pennington’s neighbor testified on Wednesday that Pennington borrowed on the 4th of April. It was the eleventh of April with all of this evidence was processed.

This evidence was then handed over to then Bluefield Virginia PD detective Mathew Shrader. Shrader testified the evidence was kept in storage at his police station until evidence that was considered pertinent was sent off to the lab in Roanoke. He told the jury that not all evidence that was collected was sent for testing.

A special agent Jeffery Fountz whose specialty is digital forensics also testified. He was called in by the Bluefield VA PD in January of 2020 to process Mary Toler’s phone. Text messages between Mary and Pennington were read to the court which showed discord in their relationship leading up to Kaitlyn Toler’s disappearance. When Mary asked Pennington on March 30th what she should do about messages she was receiving from her daughters friends expressing concern about Kaitlyn’s whereabouts Pennington responded quote “Just say we’ve heard from her and that she is okay,”

It was not mentioned in testimony why it took nearly three years to process Mary’s phone with the state police.

Mary is expected to testify tomorrow.

