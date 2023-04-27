Hummingbirds make their annual return to West Virginia

SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -Springtime is the time of year when hummingbirds return to West Virginia. We spoke with the Three Rivers Avian Center to find out how you can safely attract the birds to your yard. The first step is to know their habitat.

“We found that they really like foxgloves, they also like... petunias... they like geraniums – particularly the red ones...” says Wendy Perrone, Executive Director of Three Rivers Avian Center.

She also suggested hollyhocks and butterfly bushes as other options. One popular way to attract hummingbirds is hummingbird feeders – but be careful when you choose the color.

“We don’t recommend the... dark blues and things like that. They don’t seem to attract the hummingbirds nearly as well. So, clear or red color seem to work really well,” say Perrone.

The hummingbird fluid in the feeders can be made with this simple recipe: a quarter cup of sugar to one cup of water – but skip the red dye.

“We beg people to please, please, please do not use red dye. The birds can’t digest it. It’s actually very bad for them... It ends up staining their entire intestinal tract and throughout the entire abdominal cavities,” says Perrone.

You can also keep the hummingbirds safe in other ways. Perrone says to keep cats inside, clean out feeders daily, and keep flypaper away from where hummingbirds fly. They can get seriously injured from getting stuck.

She adds, there’s another unusual hummingbird attracter: spiderwebs! Hummingbirds like to eat the bugs that get caught and will be repeat visitors to their favorite webs.

