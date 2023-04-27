Gov. Justice to formally announce Senate run

Justice for Senate
Justice for Senate(WVVA News)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE SUPLHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - This evening, April 27, in White Sulphur Springs for an announcement made by Governor Jim Justice.

Right outside the Greenbrier’s Colonial Ballroom where West Virginia Gov. Justice is expected to formally announce his candidacy for United States Senator. Justice officially filed for the 2024 race earlier today, so an announcement is heavily expected this evening.

It is also important to mention that today is also the governor’s 72nd birthday, so celebrations are in order there.

The event is packed with people both in support and against the potential Senate candidacy announcement.

Gov. Justice is barred from seeking reelection due to term limits. His potential opponent Senator Joe Manchin has yet to announce if he will be seeking reelection.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine
Crew wraps in Beckley after 10-day filming stint
Aaron Blake Burkett
Princeton man arrested for sexual abuse
Trial day 3 for the murder of Kaitlyn Toler
Trial day 3 for the murder of Kaitlyn Toler
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show

Latest News

TOLER MURDER TRIAL DAY 3
Investigators testify on Day 4 of the trial for the murder of Kaitlyn Toler
William Jones Jr.
Princeton man arrested for soliciting a minor
ACP will offer students a summer camp experience
Appalachian College of Pharmacy will offer summer camp experience for students
Bargain Binz-N-More in Princeton
Bargain Binz-N-More to host grand opening ceremony