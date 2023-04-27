Gov. Justice to formally announce Senate run

WHITE SUPLHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - This evening, April 27, in White Sulphur Springs for an announcement made by Governor Jim Justice.

Right outside the Greenbrier’s Colonial Ballroom where West Virginia Gov. Justice is expected to formally announce his candidacy for United States Senator. Justice officially filed for the 2024 race earlier today, so an announcement is heavily expected this evening.

It is also important to mention that today is also the governor’s 72nd birthday, so celebrations are in order there.

The event is packed with people both in support and against the potential Senate candidacy announcement.

Gov. Justice is barred from seeking reelection due to term limits. His potential opponent Senator Joe Manchin has yet to announce if he will be seeking reelection.

