Gap cuts 1,800 corporate jobs amid sales slump

Gap reported the chain is laying off 1,800 corporate workers.
Gap reported the chain is laying off 1,800 corporate workers.(FuFu Wolf / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Gap is laying off 1,800 corporate workers as the struggling chain cuts costs in a bid to become more nimble.

There have been numerous job cuts at U.S. corporations this year like Amazon and McDonald’s that have hit particularly hard for white collar workers as the economy slows.

In a regulatory filing Thursday, the San Francisco-based chain, which also owns Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta, said employees in its headquarters as well as upper field positions such as regional store managers, will be impacted.

Interim CEO Bob Martin said the layoffs will lead to $300 million in annualized savings. The layoffs should be completed by the end of July, according to the regulatory filing.

“We are taking the necessary actions to reshape Gap Inc. for the future – simplifying and optimizing our operating model, elevating creativity, and driving better delivery in every dimension of the customer experience, " said Martin in a prepared statement.

As of January 28, The Gap Inc. employed roughly 95,000 employees, about 9% worked in headquarters locations, according to its annual report.

Gap’s shares rose nearly 1% or 8 cents, to $9.42 Thursday.

____

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine
Crew wraps in Beckley after 10-day filming stint
Aaron Blake Burkett
Princeton man arrested for sexual abuse
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Edward King Lamptey Jr.
GRAPHIC: Court documents reveal extent of abuse leading up to 5-year-old’s death
Trial day 3 for the murder of Kaitlyn Toler
Trial day 3 for the murder of Kaitlyn Toler

Latest News

FILE - This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and...
Guardsman spoke of ‘murder,’ may still possess secrets: US
Federal officers remove handcuffs from men before releasing them through a gate in a border...
US to open foreign centers in bid to stop migration surge
Patches the 40-pound cat and his new owner Kay Ford on the weight loss journey together
‘I just wanted to help’: Woman who adopted Patches, the 40-pound cat, joins his weight-loss journey
Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., applaud as South...
LIVE: South Korean president addresses US Congress in joint session