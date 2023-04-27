Beckley and Princeton use explosive innings to secure wins in Coppinger Tournament
Flying Eagles top Richlands, Princeton beats Bluefield
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Beckley scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk off Richlands and Princeton opened the game with a seven-run outburst to beat Bluefield for a second time this season.
FINAL SCORES:
Beckley 9 - Richlands 8
Princeton 14 - Bluefield 4
