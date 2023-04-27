Beckley and Princeton use explosive innings to secure wins in Coppinger Tournament

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Beckley scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk off Richlands and Princeton opened the game with a seven-run outburst to beat Bluefield for a second time this season.

FINAL SCORES:

Beckley 9 - Richlands 8

Princeton 14 - Bluefield 4

