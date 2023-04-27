Beckley PD makes arrest on felon in possession of firearm charge

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Beckley Police Department detectives arrested Alfred “Les” Pittman on April 26 at approximately 8:43 p.m. for being a felon in possession of a firearm and simple possession of a controlled substance.

According to Beckley PD Deputy Chief David Allard, Pittman was apprehended when detectives, who are participating in increased patrols, conducted a traffic stop of a red Mercedes passenger car in the East Park area. He was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine and a small quantity of marijuana.

Pittman has been previously convicted of several violent felony offenses which prohibited him from possessing the firearm.

“This arrest was a direct result of the commitment of Beckley Police Department detectives to curbing the recent rise in gun crime. We hope that this will help serve to illustrate that detectives will work, day and night to not only resolve current investigations, but to also prevent and deter future incidents,” said Morgan Bragg, Chief of Detectives.

The Beckley Police Department is also still asking that people with information on the recent shootings contact them at 304-256-1708 (detective unit) or Crime Stoppers via their free P3 Tips app available at www.crimestopperswv.com.

Cash rewards may be paid for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.