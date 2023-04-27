Bargain Binz-N-More to host grand opening ceremony

Bargain Binz-N-More in Princeton
Bargain Binz-N-More in Princeton(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bargain Binz-N-More is set to host a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 28.

According to Princeton Economic Development Authority Director Samuel Lusk, they will be giving away pepperoni and cheese rolls in celebration of the grand opening.

The bargain store is located at 1047 Stafford Drive in Princeton. For more information about the store, contact Rhonda Taylor at 304-913-4099.

Their hours will be Friday through Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

