Appalachian College of Pharmacy will offer summer camp experience for students

OAKWOOD, Va. (WVVA) - The Appalachian College of Pharmacy is providing interested students with a unique opportunity at no charge.

Students who are interested in learning more about the profession of pharmacy are invited to attend a one-day free summer camp event. The camps from June 7-9 will take place at the ACP campus. ACP will also host camp dates at Bluefield University on June 13 and at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center on June 14. A tentative date of June 16 has been set for ACP to host a camp in Blacksburg

The camps are geared for middle school, high school and college students. They are designed to give participants an opportunity to experience what it is like to be a college of pharmacy student and what it takes to be a pharmacist.

Students taking part in the free camps will learn from ACP faculty members who are experts in their fields. The hands-on activities include conducting patient assessment procedures; discovering pharmacy compounding techniques; practicing pharmacotherapy on a human simulator; hearing from ACP students about their pharmacy school experience; and attending an admissions workshop session.

The camp on June 7 is designated for middle school students in grades five through seven; June 8 is designated for eighth grade through twelfth grade high school students; and the camp on June 9 is for college age students only. Each of those camps will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

The off-site camps on June 13, 14 and 16 are designated for students in eighth grade and above and will operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch and refreshments will be provided by the college for every session.

Those interested can register here: https://events.acp.edu

