Wyoming County rivalry sees Wyoming East get shutout over Westside

Warriors beat the Renegades 10-0 in rivalry baseball match
By Jon Surratt
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW RICHMOND, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Wyoming East Warriors hosted the Westside Renegades in a Wyoming County rivalry on the baseball diamond.

The Warriors took the game early, leading 3-0 after two innings and then in the fourth Jacob Howard hit a two-run homerun to go up 5-0. The Warriors would go onto win 10-0 behind a one-hit performance from pitcher Miken Smyth.

