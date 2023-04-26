Wyoming County rivalry sees Wyoming East get shutout over Westside

NEW RICHMOND, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Wyoming East Warriors hosted the Westside Renegades in a Wyoming County rivalry on the baseball diamond.

The Warriors took the game early, leading 3-0 after two innings and then in the fourth Jacob Howard hit a two-run homerun to go up 5-0. The Warriors would go onto win 10-0 behind a one-hit performance from pitcher Miken Smyth.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.