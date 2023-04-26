Trial day 3 for the murder of Kaitlyn Toler

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Wednesday’s proceeding began to to follow the investigation timeline after Kaitlyn Toler’s body was found on April 6, 2017.

The prosecutions first witness of the day was Virginia State Police Special Agent John Santolla. He was the first State Policemen on the scene on April 6th and aided the Bluefield Virginia PD in their investigation. Santolla testified that it appeared that Toler’s body was thrown over a curb on Mountain Ln, rolled down a steep incline and was halted by a tree. He also said that the area had been subject to recent rain and sleet. Investigators collected a newspaper and syringe in the area surrounding where Toler was found. Those items were not tested by police due to officers not seeing any evidentiary value. Santolla also told the jury that he recovered pawn receipts that showed the accused Michael Pennington had pawned items the last day that Toler was seen alive- March 30, 2017.

The owner of EZ Pawn and Sales in Bluewell, WV confirmed that testimony. Stating that Pennington had pawned a mini-iPad and an XBox 360. In the prosecution’s opening statements they claimed those items belonged to Toler.

A majority of the day’s witnesses revolved around Pennington’s movements on April 4, 2017, two days prior to the discover of Toler’s body.

Pennington’s cousin Joseph testified that he lended Pennington some rachet straps that day, telling the jury that Penninngton claimed he needed them to move some furniture. Agent Santolla testified that those straps were taken in as evidence on April 11.

Security footage from a neighbor of Pennington’s, Kenneth Thompson, showed that Pennington borrowed a trailer of Thompson’s at 9pm on the 4th. Thompson testified that Pennington told him that the trailer was needed to move furniture for his nephew. The footage showed Pennington returning that trailer around 2 am the 5th of April, 2017.

An additional neighbor, Gregory Gess, told the jury that he witnesses Pennington on the night of April 4 as well. Gess saw the accused in his car backed up to his garage with the trunk open. Gess added that it seemed Pennington was asleep. After learning of Toler’s death he reported the scene he witnessed to the police.

The final witness was the victim’s mother Mary Toler’s current husband Michael Weeks. Weeks told the jury that he was replacing a broken water heater in the couple’s basement in 2021 when a phone was knocked from the wall. He called MAry to the basement where she said the phoen was Toler’s. The police were called and the phone was taken into evidence.

More testimony on this phone is expected tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.