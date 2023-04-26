Three more Princeton Tigers sign Tuesday

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Three more Princeton Tigers signed to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Kris Joyce signed to play basketball for the West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcats. Mahala Finley signed to wrestle for the Bluefield State University Big Blue. Hayley Collins signed to play track and field/cross country at Concord.

