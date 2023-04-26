Tazewell County Landfill expansion moves forward despite higher cost

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -The Tazewell County landfill is getting a much-needed expansion but with a price tag higher than County officials initially planned. Tazewell County’s existing landfill cell will be at maximum capacity in less than one year. However, the price to build a new cell is nearly 3 million dollars more than their initial bid in 2020. County Administrator Eric Young says county officials were waiting for the cost to become more affordable but now can’t afford to wait any longer.

“Unfortunately, there are no cheap options with trash, as I’m learning. But this is our best option right now...” says Young, “...We’re using a lot of our ARPA money that we received a couple years ago to help buydown this cost. We had a lot of hopes and aspirations for that money, but, in the end, a lot of the inflation that resulted from ARPA is eating our ARPA money. So, we are going to the best we can to not change any rates.”

ARPA is the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal stimulus package which helped with COVID-19 recovery. Young adds that a landfill cell is more complicated than just a hole in the ground. It will take a lot of diesel, manpower, and equipment to build and maintain the cell. However, he says they are working to keep the cost down.

