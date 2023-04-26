Stop the Hurt CAC releases butterflies for remembrance ceremony

Children at the butterfly remembrance ceremony gather before the butterflies are released.
By Robert Castillo
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Wednesday, the Stop the Hurt Child Advocacy Center put together its third annual butterfly and blessings remembrance ceremony. It was held at the McDowell County Courthouse in Welch. Those with the advocacy center say the event is held every April during National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“We always try and do this in the month of April so that we can have just people brought together and made aware. Have our speakers here to just give out educational information to different agencies involved,” said Stop the Hurt Board President, Brenda Goodson.

Goodson says Stop the Hurt currently advocates for children in McDowell and Wyoming counties. She says it’s important that children in more rural counties get the help they need.

“A lot of children here, transportation is an issue so we need to keep these in these rural counties so that we’re available to them. So that they don’t have to travel a whole hour just to reach some kind of service that we provide,” said Goodson.

Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office say there are some things people can do when it comes to child abuse.

“Work with Stop the Hurt, work with your local law enforcement. Also I would say pursue educational courses and things of that nature,” said Deputy Dalton Martin.

Martin says one sign of abuse can be a child distancing themselves from events or family members.

This remembrance ceremony and release of dozens of butterflies is also another way to bring awareness, too.

If you believe a child is being abused you should make a report to the DHHR’s centralized intake by calling 1-800-352-6513, and contact your local law enforcement agency.

