Seasonable temperatures return today

Highs will climb into the 60s for most this afternoon
By Collin Rogers
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Most should stay dry today with a mix of sun and clouds; however, a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will climb into the 60s this afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the overnight hours. Lows will dip down into the 40s for most.

A few showers are possible Thursday afternoon, otherwise we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will top off in the 60s and low 70s for a few.

A steady rain is expected on Friday as an area of low pressure moves through. The rain could be heavy at times so localized flooding cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will once again climb into the 60s.

Some spotty showers are possible on Saturday before we see a better chance of rain on Sunday. High temperatures will remain in the 60s this weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

