Search for Beckley pool manager continues

The search continues for a pool manager to open the New River Park Pool in Beckley this Summer.
By Annie Moore
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -The search continues for a pool manager to open the New River Park Pool in Beckley this Summer.

According to the city’s Parks & Rec. Dir. Leslie Gray Baker, they are continuing to evaluate potential candidates.

She also said the city has revised the job description to a degree to help attract potential candidates. They are working to ensure the position is only a 40-hour a week job by narrowing the open locations to just New River Park Pool. They are also aiming to open the facility between Tuesdays and Saturdays.

She said the city is also considering narrowing the number of open weeks by a week or two in hopes of finding the right person.

“Safety is our number one thing. We’re not going to lower our standards just because people say the pool needs to be open. Well, yes it does, but it needs to be open as safe as possible. None of us would feel right if someone lost their life because we lowered the standards.”

Anyone interested in applying for the pool manager position, lifeguards, or any of the support positions such as concessions should contact Beckley’s Parks and Rec. Dept. at 304-256-1748

