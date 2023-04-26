Ronceverte prepares for first ever food truck festival

RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The first food truck festival in the City of Ronceverte will be held on Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13, according to organizers.

The event will feature roughly 10 local food trucks, offering both sweet and savory snacks, vendors, a kids’ play area, music and more. While the hope is to bring a good time to the city, co-organizers Alex DeGraff and Dan Withrow add that there is also a bigger game at play.

“We want to bring as many people to Ronceverte as possible,” DeGraff shared. “We both- I think I can speak for both of us- we both love it down here, and we’re both born and raised here in Ronceverte, and I think we just want it to thrive...we want to bring as many people local, and from far away as possible and just make something fantastic.”

The festival will kick off at noon on May 12 and wrap up at 9 p.m. On Saturday, the hours are extended from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Withrow says a portion of Edgar Avenue will be shut down to accommodate the festival.

