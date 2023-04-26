Ronceverte prepares for first ever food truck festival

Ronceverte Food Truck Festival
Ronceverte Food Truck Festival(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The first food truck festival in the City of Ronceverte will be held on Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13, according to organizers.

The event will feature roughly 10 local food trucks, offering both sweet and savory snacks, vendors, a kids’ play area, music and more. While the hope is to bring a good time to the city, co-organizers Alex DeGraff and Dan Withrow add that there is also a bigger game at play.

“We want to bring as many people to Ronceverte as possible,” DeGraff shared. “We both- I think I can speak for both of us- we both love it down here, and we’re both born and raised here in Ronceverte, and I think we just want it to thrive...we want to bring as many people local, and from far away as possible and just make something fantastic.”

The festival will kick off at noon on May 12 and wrap up at 9 p.m. On Saturday, the hours are extended from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Withrow says a portion of Edgar Avenue will be shut down to accommodate the festival.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
The 30-year-old suspect is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to a...
Sheriff: Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered during delivery
Michael David Coffey
Mercer County man granted new trial by W.Va. Supreme Court in shaken baby case
TOLER MURDER TRIAL DAY 2
Trial day 2 for the murder of Kaitlyn Toler
North-South All-Star Classic rosters revealed
11 local basketball players will compete in North-South All-Star Classic

Latest News

The search continues for a pool manager to open the New River Park Pool in Beckley this Summer.
Search for Beckley pool manager continues
The inaugural Salango Law Down & Dirty Music Festival will be held at GoMart Ballpark.
Music festival to be held at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston
SWCC holds registration drive to connect student with public benefits
SWCC holds registration drive to connect student with public benefits
Riley Knotts hugs supporters after he learns he won't be expelled.
Ripley High School student allowed back to school & graduation after gun controversy