Rain chances will rise into late week

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Multiple rounds of low pressure will bring us a more unsettled weather pattern heading into late week, and into the weekend as well. Overnight, we should be quiet until a frontal system moves in....tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s-mid 40s.

FUTURECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday will bring increasing cloud cover, increasing winds, and developing rain by the late afternoon-evening. We otherwise look seasonable, with highs in the 60s Thursday afternoon. Rain looks to be on and off into Thursday night-Friday. Low temps Thursday night will fall into the upper 40s/low 50s (milder than we’ve been the past few nights).

HEAVIER RAIN POSSIBLE FRIDAY AM (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll get a break in the rain for the most part on Saturday, but we look cool and breezy, with highs in the 50s.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday, more rain will arrive as another system heads into our area. It will be another unseasonably cool start to next week as we move into May...

