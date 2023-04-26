Princeton man arrested for sexual abuse

Aaron Blake Burkett
Aaron Blake Burkett(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Aaron Blake Burkett, of Princeton, was arrested April 26 by Princeton Police Department detectives.

According to a post on the Princeton PD Facebook, warrants were issued by the Mercer County Magistrate prior to the arrest for one count of sexual abuse and one count of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in a position of trust to a child.

