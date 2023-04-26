Oak Hill outduels Woodrow Wilson

Red Devils win 1-0
By Josh Widman
Apr. 26, 2023
OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Oak Hill Red Devils scored one run on one hit and that was enough to beat Woodrow Wilson on Tuesday night.

Both pitchers brought dynamic stuff. Oak Hill’s Jayden McLain struck out seven over seven innings. Woodrow Wilson’s Isaiah Patterson struck out six over six innings.

Oak Hill pushed across the game’s only run in the fourth inning. The Red Devils topped the arch-rival Flying Eagles 1-0.

