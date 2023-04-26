New Family Court judge to be sworn in

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Leigh M. Lefler will be sworn in on Friday, April 28 as the judge in the Thirteenth Family Court Circuit. This circuit serves Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming counties.

Tenth Judicial Circuit (Raleigh County) Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick, III, will deliver the oath of office in his courtroom, which is located on the third floor of the Raleigh County Judicial Center.

According to a release from the W.Va. Supreme Court of Appeals, at the time of her appointment to the bench, she was an assistant Raleigh County Prosecutor. She also previously served as a guardian ad litem and as a member of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia’s Advisory Committee for Family Treatment Courts. She participated in the Raleigh County Juvenile Drug Court and helped develop the Raleigh County Family Treatment Court.

Lefler is a Beckley resident and is a member of the Beckley Performing Arts Board of Directors.

