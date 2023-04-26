Mister Sparky Spotlight: Replacing Old Panels

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In this edition of Mister Sparky Spotlight, Kristen and Lee Lewis with Mister Sparky of Southern West Virginia, are educating everyone about outdated panels inside homes.

Most of the calls they receive concern issues dealing with lights flickering or receptacles not working. It could be due to outdated equipment, like old panels, according to Kristen Lewis.

Some of the panels include the Federal Pacific brand. Many date back to the 1970s. Federal Pacific went bankrupt many years ago.

Outdated panels like these cause 2,800 fires each year, 14 deaths and $40 million in property damage, according to Kristen Lewis.

“If you have these panels, we definitely want to come look at some other alternatives for you,” said Kristen Lewis.

How can people identify if their panels are old and outdated?

“Orange on the breakers signifies this manufacturer (Federal Pacific) so if you go to your panel and you see these orange breakers, then chances are you most likely have a Federal Pacific panel,” said Lee Lewis “They’re bad, bad news. They don’t trip when they’re supposed to so if there’s a short circuit issue they just stay engaged. They don’t trip. With these types of panels, you need to get us in your homes sooner rather than later.”

The Lewis’ say don’t panic if you do discover an outdated panel inside your home.

“It’s our job to bring awareness and to educate the viewers. Don’t panic. It’s been there all these years. The chances are, you’re ok, but we also don’t want you to be complacent,” said Kristen Lewis.

A licensed electrician will inspect the panel and get it replaced. Financing for panels is also available.

