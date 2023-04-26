New W.Va. driver’s license design featuring New River Gorge Bridge unveiled

The front of West Virginia's new driver's license design.
The front of West Virginia's new driver's license design.(Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Governor Jim Justice announced that the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles will begin issuing driver’s licenses and identification cards with a design matching the state’s tourism branding beginning this week.

The new design will feature the New River Gorge Bridge, which is a historic W.Va. landmark in the nation’s newest National Park and use the official state branding. The Almost Heaven tourism mark will also be included on the back of each card.

“This new design reflects the immeasurable pride we have in our state’s beauty,” Gov. Justice said. “The New River Gorge Bridge is one of our most popular attractions. It is the centerpiece of our nation’s newest national park and draws people from all over the world. By featuring it on our driver’s license, we want to inspire more people to come and experience the majesty of West Virginia firsthand. It lets us continue to show the world why Almost Heaven is a must-see destination and maybe even a future home.”

W.Va. residents may apply for a duplicate license or ID card featuring the new design before their renewal period by visiting one of the 25 regional DMV offices across the state or at their website dmv.wv.gov.

“Our DMV is leading the nation when it comes to the issuance and security of our state driver’s licenses and ID cards,” Commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles Everett Frazier said. “This new credential contains state-of-the-art security features to reduce fraud and identity theft. We encourage West Virginians to consider upgrading to a REAL ID license or ID card and take advantage of not only the beautiful background featuring our New River Gorge Bridge, but also the newest and best in security for credentials.”

For more information, and to take advantage of renewing your driver’s license online from the comfort and convenience of home, visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov, and go to the Online Services Portal. You may also take advantage of the REAL ID HeadStart pre-enrollment program at http://go.wv.gov/realidheadstart, which allows you to upload your documentation before going to a regional office.

