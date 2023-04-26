EARLY YEARS: YMCA at Virginia Tech to host Healthy Kids Day

Nearly 2,000 YMCAs host the annual event across the country
Event on April 29 will also feature a Fun Run, a Fabulous 4Miler and more
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Healthy kids tend to grow up to become healthy adults, and a kickoff event happening at Virginia Tech aims to get them on the right path.

This year Healthy Kids Day will be Saturday, April 29 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on the field and tennis courts on Washington Street in Blacksburg. Sunday, April 30 is the rain date, if necessary.

Event organizers say they’re hoping Healthy Kids Day will help children develop a sense of health and well-being.

Saturday’s event will feature a Fun Run, a Fabulous 4Miler, face painting, field games and much more.

You’ll find race registration information, along with other details about this free family event by clicking this link.

