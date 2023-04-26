Crew wraps in Beckley after 10-day filming stint

Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine
Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A film crew has just wrapped a 10-day filming stint in Beckley.

Over the last week and a half, crews spent some time at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine, local businesses and even the Nuttalburg ruins in Fayette County. Before that, they filmed at the Spruce Knob Mountain Center in Circleville, West Virginia.

This is all part of a monster horror project called “Paradise.” According to the film’s website, it follows a young mother as she journeys into the unknown when her husband vanishes down an old coal mine. But if what she finds isn’t her husband but if the real horror of under the mountain. And what if it’s about to get out?

While the film features Appalachian actors and crew members, the star of the show is West Virginia herself. WVVA spoke to the film’s director, Daniel Byers, an Elkins native, to see why he chose to stage his movie in the Mountain State.

“I have been wanting to make this film pretty much my entire adult life,” Byers explained. “I’ve been wanting to come back here and tell a story about the history here in West Virginia...West Virginia itself is at the heart of this whole film. It’s not just the mines; It’s the mountains; it’s the people.”

While Byers can’t give away too much about the project, he did tell WVVA what’s next. The crew is preparing to finish the film on an effects stage in New York, and Byers hopes to see his project on the big screen come Halloween 2023. He adds that the film will hopefully be available on streaming services but also wants to screen it in theaters across West Virginia.

Click here to learn more about the project.

